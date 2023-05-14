Kofi Kinaata sends 'strong warning' to Fante kenkey sellers

Musician, Kofi Kinaata

For years, Ghanaians including music star, Kofi Kinaata, have enjoyed their favourite Fante kenkey which comes in wrapped plantain leaves until recently when makers of this food decided to use white plastic rubbers as final wraps.

Kofi Kinaata in a viral video, urged producers of Fante Kenkey in the country y to stick to the old and traditional method of wrapping the popular staple.



According to him, dried plantain leaves add up to the flavour of this swallow food which is mostly eaten with stew or soup.



"What is the use of this plastic rubber wrapped around Fante Kenkey? Now everything is in a plastic bag. From groundnut, cassava, o almost everything. They have now moved to our authentic Fante Kenkey, this is all we've got."



He was quick to mention the supposed health benefits of the leaves used in wrapping Fante Kenkey.



"The leaves are medicinal. To our mothers, you cook it but we end up eating it. We never had a meeting to agree on his plastic packaging...we don't want this. Our forefathers didn't leave us with this," he said.

Fans of the famous musician also shared the same view, adding that the use of plastic in Ghana should be reviewed.



Kinaata's message was captioned: "A word of caution from Kenkey Eaters Association of Ghana - to Fante Kenkey Sellers. Medaase! Keep listening to #EffiakumaLove #TeamMooove."





