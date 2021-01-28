Kofi Kinaata shares video for ‘Something Nice’ featuring Patoranking

Kofi Kinaata has released visuals for his single ‘Something Nice’ featuring Nigeria’s Patoranking.

It features comedian SDK and shows vixens having fun in a luxurious apartment.



The feel-good anthem released about a month ago is a song about enjoying life to the fullest because it can end at any time.



"Life is too short I no fit waste time o where dey your paddies, why dem they sleep make them wake up o, who dey call me if eno be party make call me later o, if your girlfriend no go go call your side chick make she link up o,” sings Kinaata.



The ‘Team Move’ lead is known for his lyrical prowess, and ability to encapsulate life happenings and realities in his songs in the Fante dialect.

The video was directed by Babs Direction.



Watch the video below:



