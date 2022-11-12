Kofi Kinaata to thrill fans at 2022 World Cup

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian music sensation, Kofi Kinaata is set to thrill patrons at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar slated for 21st November to 18th December, 2022.

Organized by Kenpong Travel and Tours, Ghanaian fans expected to travel to Qatar for the month-long football festival would be treated to an incredible fan experience filled with boundless excitement.



Chief Executive Officer of Kenepong Travel and Tours, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) on Wednesday, reached an agreement with the camp of the award-winning hip-life artist, paving the way for him to entertain Ghanaian fans during the Mundial, sources familiar with the arrangement have disclosed.



Kofi Kinaata, whose real name is Martin King Arthur is set to perform at all eight venues across the five cities in Qatar, as football-loving fans throw their weight behind the Black Stars, who are one of Africa's five representatives in the tournament.



Some of his hit songs include, "Obi Ne Ba" "Sweetie-pie" "Confession" "Things Fall Apart" "Thy Grace."



"Kinaata is a wonderful musician who has mastered his craft, so he would add colour to the tournament.

"We all know his exploits, his talent and his immense contribution to the industry in recent years. We settled on him to give patrons a wonderful experience," an unnamed official said in a telephone interview.



However, reports say the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, led by their president, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and assisted by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and other members have made payments for the platinum package, as they consider their support for the Black Stars as part of their civic responsibilities.



The exclusive travel and tour company was appointed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to organise Ghanaian football fans to the Qatar World Cup.



Kenpong Travel and Tours has shown over the years that it has the experience and proven track record for organising supporters to major sporting events such as the World Cup, Olympic Games, boxing bouts etc.



Fans wanting to travel for the November showpiece will need GH¢37,443.4 ($4,710), the cheapest of the packages.

The $4,710 package comes with no feeding while in Qatar, it also covers economy class flight tickets, accommodation of four persons in a room, Category Two tickets for Ghana group matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and police report.



The most expensive package christened Platinum Category A- GH¢84,350 ($10,610) covers business class flight tickets, feeding, single occupancy accommodation in a five-star hotel, Category One tickets for Ghana group matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.



PEN/SARA