Kofi Mante drops 'Bad Boy' featuring Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian artistes, Kofi Mante (left) and Bisa Kdei

Source: My Ghana TV

Suhum's fast-rising musician Kofi Mante has released another groundbreaking single titled "Bad Boy".

The song features multiple award-winning Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei who performed his magic on the song.



After his "I Get High" song went viral and dominated the charts over the past few weeks, Kofi Mante cemented his stature as a force to reckon with.



Produced by multiple award-winning producer, Apya, the song talks about street hustle.

On this project, the Mugen Vision label act, Kofi Mante projects another versatility that really suits his style of music and craft.



Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the lyrical prowess of Bisa Kdei.