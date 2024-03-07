Kofi Mante drops highly anticipated music video for 'Bad Boy' featuring Bisa Kdei

Kofi Mante and Bisa Kdei

Source: My Ghana TV

Ghana's music sensation Kofi Mante has finally released the official video for his hit collaboration "Bad Boy," featuring multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei.

"Bad Boy", a song that showcases the dynamic prowess between Kofi Mante and Bisa Kdei, two powerhouse artists are known for their deep lyrics and remarkable vocals, talks about real-life happenings in our lives for one to survive out there.



With its catchy melodies and irresistible rhythm, the song has already been an anthem, earning a place on playlists in Ghana and around the world.



The music video, directed by multitalented filmmaker Gordon Appiah, brings the lyrics of "Bad Boy" to life, with drama and artistic finesse.

The relatable events in this short film make it easier for one to understand and appreciate the concept of the song easily.



With so much insight Kofi Mante is yet to give to the world, "Bad Boy" is just the beginning.