Kofi Mante drops highly anticipated music video for 'Bad Boy' featuring Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei and Kofi Mante (R)

Source: My Ghana TV

Ghana's music sensation, Kofi Mante, has finally released the official video for his hit song "Bad Boy," featuring Bisa Kdei.

"Bad Boy," a song that showcases the dynamic prowess between Kofi Mante and Bisa Kdei, talks about real-life stories.



With its catchy melodies and irresistible rhythm, the song has already been an anthem, earning a place on playlists in Ghana and around the world.



The music video, directed by multitalented filmmaker Gordon Appiah, brings the lyrics of "Bad Boy" to life with drama and artistic finesse.

The relatable events in this short film make it easier for one to understand and appreciate the concept of the song.



Kofi Mante has a lot to offer his fans in 2024, and "Bad Boy" is just the beginning.