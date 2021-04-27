Kofi Owusu Peprah to release new episodes of 'Songs Of Revelation' on YouTube

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Owusu Peprah

Source: Skbeatz Records

Management of fast-rising versatile gospel artiste, Kofi Owusu Peprah, are set to release another episode of their newly project 'Songs Of Revelation', a monthly worship session focused on leading worshippers into the throne room of Heaven.

In an Up-close conversation between publicist Skbeatz Records and Kofi Peprah's manager, he disclosed that:



"Songs of Revelation is an hour-long live streamed worship session led by Kofi Owusu Peprah.



"The purpose is to bring Christians together to fellowship in an atmosphere of worship, prayer and edification."



It is fashioned after Ephesians 5:19 which quotes: "speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord".



Songs of Revelation is an online oriented program, where people will get the opportunity to connect from every location on either Facebook or YouTube live in worship with Kofi Owusu Peprah and other worship ministers.



Also during these sessions, brand new songs are released spontaneously to bless the body of Christ.

It's held on the last Friday of every month, and could also feature guest artistes.







So far, three episodes have been released on YouTube.



The previous episode 3 had the sensational award-winning gospel music diva, Efe Grace.



Next episode four (4) features the 'Bo Noo Ni' and 'Oguama' hitmaker , Luigi McLean.



#EveryTimeIsWorshipTime