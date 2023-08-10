Kofi Peprah makes a strong case for Gospel musicians charging for their service

Gospel musician Kofi Peprah

Paying serious attention to “the music business is good,” as a Gospel musician, singer-songwriter Kofi Peprah has said.

Speaking to Dee Taller on the No.1 Showbiz programme on No.1 105.3 FM, Kofi Peprah made a case for Gospel musicians taking a fee for their service.



To explain, he cited someone who prints Bibles.



“It is not the message of the Bible you’re selling,” he said.



He argued it is the packaging of the message that rather is for sale.



“You bought leaves [papers], ink, and did binding which was not for free but came at a cost,” he explained.



Peprah said it is quite different from an instance where, “God has laid it on your heart,” to give the book, “or Bible,” out for free.

“God who instructed you to do that will also provide for you in that case,” he stressed.



Kofi Peprah said it is similar with Gospel music.



As an artiste “you have to think about the music business because when you go to the studio to record a song – nowadays, the music production is so expensive – and there are music videos and all that,” Peprah noted.



He said these audio recordings and videos are important “because it is not possible to always have Kofi Preprah perform live”.



He said the quality of music and videos come at a cost and is important because “it is meant to attract you and get you to attentively listen to the message of the song”.



“The video producer and director, excuse me to say, do not work with us for free,” he noted.

“So anything we can also get to push [pay for these services] and support the [work],” is greatly appreciated, he appealed.



He encouraged his audience to stream the songs of Gospel musicians “as they upload them on digital stores – it’s part of the business – and when you stream, we also get some amount to push [support] the ministry [service]”.



He strongly admonished Gospel musicians not to prioritise the business aspect of their work “at the expense” of their service to God and fellow humans, however.



Source: classfmonline.com/Prince Benjamin