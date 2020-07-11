Music

KofiGhozt releases 'Reasons'

Official artwork for the song

Ghanaian blogger and artiste KofiGhozt has released his debut Afro-fusion song dubbed “Reasons”.

KofiGhozt teams up with Zambian-based artiste and producer, Zophy Mulla, and Ghanaian fast-rising dancehall star Ganyo Dread for this classic tune which talks about love.



'Reasons’ was produced by Zophy Mulla Beatz and mixed by Key Mix.

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.