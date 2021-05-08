Kojo Antwi inspires me - Austria based musician

Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi on stage

Ghanaian musician based in Austria, Frank Keys has disclosed that Ghanaian Afro pop and Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi is the inspiration behind his decision to pursue music.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “I take inspiration from Kojo Antwi because I am very inspired by that man. He is one of the legends I always listen to and get inspired by”.



He mentioned, that he likes his (Kojo Antwi) way of music and how versatile the legend is “and I am learning a few things from him”.



Answering to why he chose Kojo Antwi as his inspiration he shared that, “I am more of the singer so I mostly get my inspiration from singers and he happens to inspire me to do music”.

Frank Keys looks forward to working with the legend amongst others like Akwaboah and King Promise.



He advised Ghanaian musicians to record more songs in English if they want to sell their music internationally and also grow the music industry.