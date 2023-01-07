Kojo Antwi loses father

Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi, a Ghanaian highlife musician, has lost his father.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, the musician known as Music Maestro lost his father, Openin Kwadwo Asiama Asubonten, who died at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The musician announced his father’s death on social media, stating that he was 104 years old.



He adored his father, according to the Maestro.

He said every living thing will one day pass away, just as William Shakespeare said in his Merchants of Vernice novel book “The World is like a stage where every man must play a part”.



