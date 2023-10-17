Kojo Efson announces new single ‘Who Send Dem’

Kojo Efson

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian music sensation, Kojo Efson who gained significant recognition after being nominated for “Discovery of the Year GH/USA” at the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2023, is gearing up to serve his fans and audiences worldwide.

Following the success of his well-received EP “Afrodisiac”, Kojo Efson is all set to release his brand-new single ‘Who Send Dem’, scheduled to drop on October 27.



The rapper, who made waves with his blend of Afrobeats and witty flows, has been steadily making a name for himself. Kojo Efson's nomination for “Discovery of the Year GH/USA” at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2023 shows his rising star power and growing influence in the industry.

In anticipation of his upcoming single ‘Who Send Dem’, Kojo Efson shows no signs of slowing down.



With his foot firmly on the pedal, he is set to deliver another hit that will propel him. With this new record, fans can expect a hard-hitting beat, relatable lyrics, and Kojo Efson’s signature sound that will have them bopping their heads.