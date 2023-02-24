Kojo Jones picks up NDC nomination forms to contest Keta seat

Kojo Jones Mensah is a popular Ghanaian businessman cum sociallite

After declaring his intentions to contest in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Ghanaian business mogul cum socialite, Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, has picked up his nomination forms to that effect.

To prove his seriousness, Kojo Jones, shared a post on social media, highlighting the underlying motivation in seeking to become a legislative representative for the Keta Constituency.



The business mogul, whose wedding took Ghana by storm sometime in 2022, is expected to ease his path into the legislative house on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Even before the contest, Kojo Jones had started embarking on some developmental projects such as construction of bridges in the constituency.



“I have officially picked up the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in Keta slated for May 13. Incoming to the decision to enter the parliamentary race. I have taken cognisance of the current state of the underdevelopment, alarming poverty level, youth unemployment, failing educational standards and general decadence of Keta Constituency. To which there is the urgent need for a paradigm shift.



“Keta constituency is the spiritual home of the National Democratic Congress where the founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings hails from. It is also a significant part of the world bank description of the Volta Region where traditional bulk of votes aggregate originates for the NDC,” some details on the flyer announcing his intent read.



About Kojo Jones

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah is one of the young millionaires in Ghana who is making the business environment of the Ghanaian market very competitive.



With over a decade of experience in construction, design, and global real estate development, he has established himself as a business mogul.



He gained a lot of experience working with a few construction and real estate companies in the UK.



After working and gaining so much education, experience and exposure from the UK, Kojo returned to Ghana in 2015 to establish a new business alongside his family.



He is the CEO and Founder of the Empire Conglomerate, which comprises various businesses in various sectors: Empire Concrete Ltd, Empire Domus Ltd, Dominion International Petroleum Ltd, KJM Trading Ltd and Kingscrown Media.



After successfully acquiring a Bachelor of Laws in Business Law in 2011, he further pursued a Master of Business Administration in 2012 at Coventry University in the UK where he specialized in Oil and Gas Management.

