Kojo Royal to end 2023 with a masterpiece ‘Wo Ye Onyame’

Kojo Royal

Source: Kwesi Amoako, Contributor

A UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Kojo Royal, is set to conclude 2023 with a masterpiece, made possible by some of the best musicians and composers in the industry.

The singer and instrumentalist have just announced that he is concluding the year with a new single titled 'Wo Ye Onyame'.



The song 'Wo Ye Onyame', meaning 'You are God', highlights how dependable Kojo Royal is on his Creator. The song is also an appreciative piece and a victory song that his followers can use in times of triumph or even in times of turbulence.



Even with his instrumental and songwriting prowess, Kojo Royal is supported by some of the best musicians he has worked with to create 'Wo Ye Onyame'.



The song was composed by himself and guitarist Isaac K. Ampong (Ike). His backing vocalist, Vivian Aboagye, wrote the song. Popular sound engineer Joe Wilson mixed and mastered it.



Drummer Jeremiah Aboagye, keyboardists Kofi Boateng and Theophilous Aminarh, and guitarist Festus Mensah brought their experiences and talents to enhance the masterpiece.

According to Kojo Royal, the song will be released on December 15, 2023. He mentioned that his fans should expect nothing but an inspirational, worship-centered, and soulful masterpiece.



Last month, Kojo Royal disclosed that he is committed to using his music as a tool to champion a charity agenda. He stated that this charity will focus on raising God-fearing children.



“My mission is to win devoted believers to God with my music,” were his words in our interview.



“I want to give them some soulful music that will draw them closer to God. I want to build a children’s home filled with God-fearing children for different communities,” he added.



