Korkui drops another banger 'Ga Mei' for Homowo celebrations

Official artwork for the song

After releasing 'Anukwale' and 'Corona Lover', Korkui is back with yet another masterpiece with the aim of maintaining her relevance, having cemented her name in the music scene with the aforementioned songs.

The new track titled “Ga Mei” highlights how society is not united, a reason some are yet to experience growth in all aspects of their lives.



She stresses the need to eschew greed and selfishness as she maintains these and many other negative attitudes have bedeviled the society to the extent that they have caused the destruction of all the good things forebears left behind.

Produced by Obed Otoo for Jet-Y productions, the song will be released on all digital platforms on July 7, 2020.





Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

