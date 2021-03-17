Krymi, family hold burial service for his late dad

Ghanaian musician, Krymi

Fast-rising Ghanaian Singer, Henry Nuamah, better known as Krymi has bid his farewell to his father after he passed away few weeks ago.

The late Alex Afuakwa Nuamah died on February 11, 2020. The ‘Highly Spiritual’ signee made the sad announcement via his Twitter page.



His remains was laid to rest today, March 17, in a private ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The burial service for Krymi’s father was attended by some notable individuals, including his label mate, Mr Drew.

In the photos by GistAfrica , the family members and admirers of the late Alex, who are mostly clad in black are seen in somber and reflective moods.





