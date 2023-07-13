Krymi was writing songs for Mr Drew but we never gave his songs to him – Kaywa clarifies

Mr Drew (left) and Kaywa

Popular music producer, Kaywa, has denied claims that Krymi’s songs were given to Mr Drew.

The CEO of Highly Spiritual Music set the record straight in an interview with ZionFelix.



When asked about the rumour, Kaywa said Krymi’s songs were never given to Mr Drew.



He, however, clarified that there were times Krymi was writing songs for his label mate.



Kaywa indicated that Krymi wrote “Ei Diana Asamoah” part for Drew in their ‘Dwe’ song.



The well-known music producer also revealed why Mr Drew was pushed more than Krymi at a point.

According to him, they gave much attention to Mr Drew after it was alleged that he had stolen someone’s song.



This move, Kaywa said, was adopted to clean the dent.



Before that, the Highly Spiritual Music boss stated that both Krymi and Mr Drew were releasing at scheduled periods.



Kaywa added that Krymi left his label after his contract expired.