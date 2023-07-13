0
Menu
Entertainment

Krymi was writing songs for Mr Drew but we never gave his songs to him – Kaywa clarifies

Kaywa MrDrew Mr Drew (left) and Kaywa

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular music producer, Kaywa, has denied claims that Krymi’s songs were given to Mr Drew.

The CEO of Highly Spiritual Music set the record straight in an interview with ZionFelix.

When asked about the rumour, Kaywa said Krymi’s songs were never given to Mr Drew.

He, however, clarified that there were times Krymi was writing songs for his label mate.

Kaywa indicated that Krymi wrote “Ei Diana Asamoah” part for Drew in their ‘Dwe’ song.

The well-known music producer also revealed why Mr Drew was pushed more than Krymi at a point.

According to him, they gave much attention to Mr Drew after it was alleged that he had stolen someone’s song.

This move, Kaywa said, was adopted to clean the dent.

Before that, the Highly Spiritual Music boss stated that both Krymi and Mr Drew were releasing at scheduled periods.

Kaywa added that Krymi left his label after his contract expired.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract