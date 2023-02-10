Kuame Eugene, Efya, O.B Amponsah, others to thrill fans at 2023 Live In London concert

Kwame Eugene and others to perform at Pan African Art Society live concert

The Pan African Art Society is gearing up for its highly anticipated Live in London concert on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The event which is proudly partnered by Alordia Promotions and Akwaaba UK will take place at the Dominion Centre in London.



This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and good vibes.



The concert will feature some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music space and comedy, including Kuami Eugene, Keche, Efya, OB Amponsah, and Jacinta.



Kuami Eugene, who is currently one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, will be the headline act for the night. The talented singer-songwriter who is signed onto Lynx Entertainment is expected to captivate patrons of the events with all his hit songs, including the recent ones, ‘Take Away’ and ‘Single’.



The recently acclaimed landlady of Ghana music, Efya, will be bringing her unique blend of soul, jazz, and R&B to the stage as well. There is no doubt she will captivate the audience with her soulful performance and her breathtaking voice.



Keche, the popular Ghanaian music duo, will also be taking the stage. Known for their infectious blend of high-energy afrobeats, Keche is sure to get the crowd moving with their electrifying performances and the crowd will certainly be thrilled when they dropped their banger, “No Dulling”.

The comedy acts for the night will be none other than OB Amponsah and Jacinta.



OB Amponsah is well-known for his quick wit and hilarious observations on everyday life, just like arguably the queen of Ghana comedy at the moment, Jacinta.



Taking a cue from their self-headlined comedy show in 2022, one can confidently say that these two comedians are sure to have the audience in stitches with their hilarious routines.



The Pan African Art Society’s Live In London concert is set to be one of the biggest events of the year. With such a talented lineup of musicians and comedians, the concert promises to be a memorable one.



Music and comedy lovers can grab their tickets now by visiting the website before they sell out!