‘Kuame Eugene and the rest should step aside, I'm winning VGMA Artiste of the Year - KiDi

KiDi was adjudged as the artist of the year by 3Music

One of the most conspicuous faces of the New School, KiDi has sounded his own trumpet loudly as he puffs his chest in confidence ahead of the final showdown at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

In a chit-chat with media personality Doreen Avio, the Lynx Entertainment signee indicated that he really deserves to win the topmost award (the Artiste of the Year) although he reckons that his competitors, including record label mate Kuame Eugene, were all great in the year under review.



In the interview, he said; “I have seen the social media arguments. There was a time Medikal and I was trending because of that. When I see these things I laugh, the fans, they always have their opinion."

"I’m glad because the year under review, the job is there, the works speak for themselves. Enjoyment came, Covid shut it down but the “Enjoyment” didn’t shut down, it kept going.”



KiDi is battling Adina, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, and Sarkodie for the award which is considered as the biggest award of the VGMAs.