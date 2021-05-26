Kuame Eugene is enjoying the noise, craze I experienced - MzVee

• MzVee has asked the public to desist from comparing old artistes to newbies

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, MzVee has called on music lovers to stop disrespecting artistes who have already enjoyed their time in the industry through the recent trend of comparing them to new artistes who are currently making waves in Ghana.



The singer in an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb shot down claims that her former label mate, Kuami Eugene whom she featured in two of her music to officially launch his music career now seems “ahead of her”.



But reacting to this, MzVee, a former member of music group D3, who was in 2016 nominated for the BET Best International Act: Africa Award noted that comparing her to “newbies” don't make sense.

She said: “Next year is my 10th year in the music industry so I will be celebrating my 10 years. The kind of craze and the kind of noise I have enjoyed before, he is now enjoying it. So, it is very tricky to compare the two, I don’t think you can even compare the two.”



“It is a bit confusing to me because Beyoncé is a big artiste and we have an artiste like Cardi B who is a newbie. She has more hype than Beyoncé now but Beyoncé was celebrated so much before she came. They don’t do that there where you mix the two and say she (Cardi B) is better. It just doesn’t work like that.”



“Everybody can be celebrated but over here in Ghana, it just has to become a negative thing that if you have been where for so long, they just forget it and they start comparing you to newbies and it just doesn’t make sense to me. At the end of the day, everybody's journey is different.”



The singer explained that finding one's feet in the music industry can be very challenging especially on the part of female musicians.





She noted that “It is so tough for females in the industry, you have no idea.”



The musician who made a comeback into the music scene after a 2-year break noted that she is proud of the success chalked within the period adding that she owns it to the support from her fans and followers.



“I am so proud of myself because I am doing this on my own and I am a female. It is so tough, being able to shoot my videos, being able to do everything on my own… if you want to compare people, do so on people in the same field. So if you want to compare someone to MzVee, pick an ariste who is doing things on their own and see what is going on. Don’t pick an artiste who is on a record label that has been there for so long."



“Someone brought an issue with my YouTube saying that they don’t think my video is doing well. Because in one week a certain song that I released had 500,000 views. I said to the person that I was on a Lynx platform that has over 700,000 subscribers and they started building that fanbase from Asem’s time. They built it on Asem, Eazzy, etc, and I left and I am building from scratch. Do you know what it takes to do that? People don’t appreciate these little things. I think it is a bit ignorant how they pick and choose to compare,” she added.