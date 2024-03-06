Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Efya others thrill crowd at African Games Akwaaba Night

Kuami Eugene thrilled fans at the event

It was an electrifying experience as a host of Ghanaian music stars entertained the crowd at the Akwaaba Night of the 13th African Games on March 5, 2024.

The event, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, was part of the opening ceremony of the continental sports festival, which will run from March 8 to 23, 2024.



Kofi Kinaata, who is known for his inspirational and motivational songs, thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs, including "Thy Grace", "Susuka" and "Thy Grace Part 2".



He also interacted with the crowd, who sang along with him and cheered him on.



Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene also gave a mind-blowing performance as he thrilled the crowd with some hit tracks including “Wish me Well,” “Monica” and a rendition of praise and worship tunes.



Efya also took to the stage to soothe the audience with her tunes as she performed songs like “The One” and “Best and Me”.

The Akwaaba Night was a cultural extravaganza that showcased the diversity and richness of Ghanaian and African culture through music, dance, fashion, and art.



The 13th African Games will feature over 5,000 athletes from 54 countries, competing in 29 sports disciplines.



The games, which are organized by the African Union, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, and the Association of African Sports Confederations, will also serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



This is the first time that Ghana is hosting the games, which were first held in 1965 in Congo Brazzaville.



