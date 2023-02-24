2
Kuami Eugene and Rotimi spray cash on fans

KUAMI EUEGENE AND ROTIMI Kuami Eugene captured with Rotimi

Fri, 24 Feb 2023

Ghanaian music star, Kuami Eugene and Nigerian-American musician, Rotimi, have been spotted parading the streets of Accra ahead of the shoot for their new music video, Cryptocurrency.

The two superstars received a warm welcome from fans as they rode through the streets of Kokomlemle in Accra on Thursday, as seen in trending videos and photos online.

Rotimi arrived in Ghana on February 23, 2023, and was welcomed by Kuami Eugene after the release of their much-anticipated collaboration.

Fans on foot and motorcycles surrounded their vehicles in front of Joy FM, shouting "Rockstar, Rockstar, Rotimi".

Kuami Eugene took out wads of cash, which he sprayed on the excited fans.

The mid-tempo song "Cryptocurrency" is Kuami Eugene's latest release, featuring vocals from Nigerian RnB singer.

The track has been making waves on all music streaming platforms since its release two weeks ago.

This project marks Kuami Eugene's first song to kick off the new year, and fans eagerly await the music video’s release.

