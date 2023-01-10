Kuami Eugene declares 2022 as his big year

Ghana's Kuami Eugene had a successful year in 2022, winning awards, headlining shows, and touring Europe with his music.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, the 2020 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year highlighted his major achievements and projects from last year.



He described it as a "good one".



"It's been a blessing, it's been a big year. It's been fun, am glad I've been able to do more in 2022. I've been out there for a Europe tour. I've been to Australia, New Zealand, it's been fun. I am thankful for the year. It's been a good one," he told Paula Amma Broni at the 2022 AfroNation.



The "Angela" hitmaker also discussed his partnership with American distribution company Empire and clarified that, despite rumours to the contrary, he is still with Lynx Entertainment.



Kuami also announced that his upcoming album features some big surprises.

"EMPIRE is a good family, they joined my family. It's a good collaboration and we are working on bigger things too in 2023...fans should expect my 'Rugs to Riches' album. It drops with some big names and features on it so watch out for my album," he said.



