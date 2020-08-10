Entertainment

Kuami Eugene ‘destroys’ Lexis Bill in a dance competition

Lexis Bill and Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Lexis Bill bit more than he could chew when singer Kuami Eugene hit Joy FM for an interview on his show.

Lexis received the shock of his life when he invited the “Wish Me Well” singer onto the dance-floor to test their dance moves.



It all started as a joke, but Lexis was left stunned and speechless when Kuami Eugene floored him with moves that even his ancestors would not dare to attempt on the dance-floor.



Kuami Eugene smashed the latest dance moves, and Lexis had no response than to stare in awe.



He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “Chale, today I met my meeter! @kuamieugene wants to finish me.”

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene is out with a new album, titled “Son of Africa”.



It’s a 14-track project with features from Nigerian star Falz, rapper Sarkodie, gospel songstress Obaapa Christy and others.





