Entertainment

Kuami Eugene didn't deserve 'Artiste Of The Year', should've gone to Sarkodie - Arnold Baidoo

Sarkodie, rapper

Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo says highlife musician Kuami Eugene didn't deserve to win Artiste of the Year of this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 21st edition of the VGMA commenced on Saturday, August 29 with great performances from various artistes like Efya, Eno Barony, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata and Akwaboah among others.



Kuami Eugene was crowned the Artiste of the Year but there are controversies about whether or not he was the right person to take home the ultimate award of the night.



Giving an overview of the awards event, Arnold Baidoo, who is also a member of the VGMA Academy, stated categorically that looking at the work of Kuami Eugene as compared to rapper Sarkodie who was also found in the list of nominees for the award category; it was quite obvious the person who deserved the award was rapper Sarkodie.



He explained that the rapper has, in the year under review for this year's Ghana Music Awards, worked extremely hard consistently generating discourse in the entertainment industry, therefore he was the right candidate for the Artiste of the Year.



Arnold also shut up critics who ask questions like 'did you vote?' to mean if fans and followers of Sarkodie had voted than Kuami Eugene's music lovers did for him, Sarkodie would have bagged home the award instead of the "Obiaato" hit maker.

But Arnold stressed that the public votes don't count as much as votes from the Academy and Board of the VGMA.



"For you to actually win, all you need is two blocks of the voting pattern. So, you can win Academy, win Board and might not necessarily need the public because when you add the Board and Academy together, it's 60%. So, the 'did you vote' should not apply...," he told Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's mid-morning show ''Best Entertainment."



To him, "based on this criterion in the definition, Sarkodie fits more based on his work in 2019."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.