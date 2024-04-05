Kuami Eugene didn't steal 'Canopy' from me - Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot, debunking all assumptions and assertions, has categorically said Kuami Eugene's "Canopy" "is not my song."

He revealed this to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, 4 April 2024.



"When I made the social media post, I didn't say the song was mine," the rapper said. "I don't know what exactly made people think the song was mine.



"I wrote 'I'm tired,' and I am the only one who knows why I posted it. The public is saying he has stolen my song. I've not said any such thing to anyone."



Kwame Yogot said, with Kuami Eugene, he has "many unreleased songs, including the Canopy song and others."



"Even though on some of our collaborations, I am the host and Kuami, the guest, the Canopy song was for Kuami, and I had a guest rap performance on it," he clarified.

According to Yogot, the original Canopy song with his verse "was supposed to be on the album [Kuami Eugene] released recently [Love & Chaos], but it was not added."



"Eii! Kuami Eugene cannot steal my song, pardon me," he added.



On why he shared a video accusing singer-songwriter and producer Kuami Eugene of stealing the Canopy from him, Kwame Yogot responded: "It's my platform, and I was mentioned in the video."



The rapper also said he is not the one who makes the posts on his "Facebook, most of the time," giving the impression someone else published the controversial video.