1
Menu
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene explains recent tweet that spark exist from Lynx Entertainment

Kuami Eugene Smiles 2.png Musician, Kuami Eugene

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

A single tweet from Kuami Eugene some weeks ago ignited the claims that he was leaving Lynx Entertainment.

At a time when people were making speculations about his exit, the Ghanaian musician wrote a cryptic message on Twitter.

The Lynx Entertainment artiste announced that he was leaving: “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro nipa…” he tweeted on October 17, 2022.

A lot of people were confused about his tweet. Later, he announced Empire as his new family.

After Lynx’s explanation about his Empire deal, Kuami revealed who the cryptic tweet was targeted at.

Speaking on 3Music TV/FM’s ‘Culture Daily’ program, the ‘Single’ intimated that the tweet was about his ex-girlfriend.

Kuami Eugene indicated that he took the tweet down because people were reading meanings into it.

According to him, friends, and family members called to verify if he was indeed leaving Lynx Entertainment.

Check out the video below:

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: