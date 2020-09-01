Entertainment

Kuami Eugene explains the meaning of 'Wele, Sebe, Kontomire' used in Open Gate song

Kuami Eugene, artist

I guess you’ve wondered for a long time the meaning of the ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’ lyrics Kuami Eugene used in his Open Gate song that is already making waves across the country.

You might have drawn personal conclusions from the lyrics based on how you listened to the music. Others still don’t understand why he used that particular line in the song.



At a point, many thought Kuami Eugene copied the footsteps of Patapaa and Stonebwoy’s recent release of the gibberish songs ‘Skopatumana and Putuu’ respectively.



Well, from the horses own mouth, the Rockstar Kuami Eugene has explained the meaning and usefulness of the ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’ line in his Open Gate song.



He said the ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’ lyrics in the song is a pure attribute of a woman with big booty. According to him, the lyrics are rhythmical to the walking of women with big Asses.

{So now a quick one, imagine any friend, lover or any random lady you know with fat ass walking. At every step, one butt shakes, good! Did you get it? I like how you are flowing with me. Next step, sing the ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’ line in your head as she walks to the tune. Afa! You see it’s ‘flowing’ with her walking}



Explaining further, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year said; “The ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’ explains the features of a beautiful lady. When a woman is walking and her back shakes we used to in the olden days to sing the ‘Wele, Sebe, Kontomire’,



And I added in the music since it’s related to marriage, the bride will walk on the aisle in a manner that he(husband) in the song will want to see like how the lyric goes”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.