‘Kuami Eugene forced me to snap my birthday photo using someone’s birthday backdrop’ – Former house help

Kuami Eugene’s former house help, Mary, has alleged that the viral picture where she was captured in front of a birthday party backdrop, was a ‘makeshift’ birthday photo masterminded by her former boss.

When Mary stormed social media with a barrage of accusations against her former boss, scores of netizens criticized her for being ungrateful, because Eugene took her to events and even threw a birthday party for her.



Referring to the said party, two pictures in which Mary was seen cutting a cake and posing by a birthday party décor have since been in circulation on social media.



But speaking in her latest interview with Der Mad King, Mary has claimed that the backdrop, spotted in her viral birthday picture belonged to someone else.



Narrating the story, Mary said she and Kuami Eugene casually went to a restaurant to eat, where they spotted the backdrop meant for a random birthday celebrant.



She said, that very instance, Eugene instructed her to seize the opportunity and take some shots in front of the backdrop which boldly inscribed, ‘Happy Birthday.’

The highlife singer’s former maid, made these statements while refuting assertions that she has been ungrateful despite being treated specially by him.



“On that particular moment, when I stood by the balloon, we were at Capitol restaurant. Where I stood was someone’s birthday backdrop. The decoration wasn’t specifically set up for me. We went to the restaurant on a regular day to eat and he asked me to stand up and pose in front of the backdrop so it would look like it was meant for me. He said he wanted to take the picture and post it later on my birthday. Those saying I am ungrateful don’t know what really happens.



“The other time he said I watch TV a lot, so he carried it from the hall to his room. I heard It was during that period he went on a certain show and gave me a shoutout. I couldn’t hear or see anything until I was told. Because he took the TV away from the hall,” she stated.



Background

In Mary’s two earlier batches of viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



Mary, who no longer works for Kuami Eugene said she was placed with two options; having her salary reduced from GH₵600 to GH₵400 or she leaves the house.



She further narrated instances where she collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.





Mary’s mother backs daughter



After Mary leveled the allegations against his former boss, her mother vehemently backed her claims.



Not only did she defend her daughter, but also joined in making further claims about the highlife artiste, a development many have frowned upon.



Mary’s mother asserted that following her daughter’s dismissal, she returned from the artiste’s residence with an unidentified illness that led to her falling into a coma, among others.



“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Quarshie,” she stated in an earlier interview with Der Mad King.





