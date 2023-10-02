Kuami Eugene gives reasons for his weight gain

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has shed light on the reasons behind his notable weight gain and subsequent weight loss in 2023.

Kuami Eugene shared that his weight gain was a result of a self-imposed break from the entertainment industry.



This decision came after the passing of his father when he felt the need to focus on his mental well-being during this challenging time. Staying at home without the usual busy schedule led to a routine of eating and sleeping, according to him, contributed to the increase in his body weight.



He explained, "What caused that was that when I lost my grandma, I told the label that I needed a break from social media and from the spotlight for a while. So I was just home with my house assistant, who was feeding me well. I was just eating and sleeping, and I gained a lot of weight."



Kuami Eugene also mentioned that his regular performances as a musician usually helped him maintain his body weight. However, during his hiatus from the music scene, he did not have the opportunity to shed the extra weight.



In addition to dealing with his own health, Kuami Eugene faced personal losses in 2023, with the passing of his grandmother and father in May and July 2023. These events contributed to his decision to take a break from the public eye, and he made his return to the spotlight by attending his father's funeral in October.

