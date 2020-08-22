Entertainment

Kuami Eugene is a perfect replacement when I'm no more - Pat Thomas

Veteran musician Pat Thomas and Kuami Eugene

Veteran Highlife musician, Pat Thomas in an interview on TV Africa with host Larry Bozzlz has uttered his love for Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene for his style of music.

The legendary vocalist and songwriter believes a lot of young musicians in the country can fit into his style of music when he is no more there but one person he’s most sure of as a perfect fit is Kuami Eugene.



His statements follow a question from the host. The anchor asked, “which artist looking through Ghana music do you think can replace you, that’s when (God forbid) you are no more?”



Pat Thomas remarked that RockStar Kuami Eugene is one person he can boldly state as being the next Pat Thomas when he’s no more doing music or perhaps leaves to his maker.

He gave his reason that, the young man Kuami Eugene as he has worked with him before has the capability to sail through to become the next biggest music icon in Ghana and the world.



