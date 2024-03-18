‘Kuami Eugene is alive and receiving treatment’ – Management

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment, the management of Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has shared some updates on the tragic motor accident their artiste had been involved in.

In a statement addressed to the public on March 18, 2024, the management, while confirming the incident also disclosed that the Highlife artiste is currently undergoing treatment.



According to the record label, Eugene is very much alive although he has sustained some injuries.



The statement also contained that the passenger who was on board with Kuami Eugene had suffered some injuries and is currently receiving treatment as well.



“Lynx Entertainment wishes to inform the general public that singer Kuami Eugene is alive and currently receiving treatment following a car crash on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Our artiste sustained some injuries together with one passenger but currently responding to treatment,” parts of the statement read.



They, however, pleaded with the public to accord the musician and his family some privacy to aid his recovery.



“We appreciate the outpour of love, fans, media, and the general public but we plead the artiste is given much space at this moment as he begins his recovery,” the statement read.





Background



Kuami Eugene rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024, around the Achimota Overhead, CP.



According to a reporter at the scene, a vehicle was arranged to transport him and the other passenger on board, to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



EB/NOQ