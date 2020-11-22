‘Kuami Eugene is not a highlife musician’ - Kumi Guitar

Musician Kumi Guitar

Highlife singer, Kumi Guitar has described the majority of songs released by Kuami Eugene as Afro.

To him, there are some releases by the 2020 Artiste of the Year that are highlife songs but the majority of his songs are Afro.



Kumi Guitar in his candid opinion described Kuami Eugene as a beautiful artiste but he does not see him as a highlife musician.



“I think he has certain songs that fall under highlife but most his of songs sound like Afro. That is my candid opinion. I don’t know what somebody might think or how somebody will challenge it. It doesn’t mean he is not a beautiful artiste. He is one of the beautiful artistes Ghana has experienced.”

For him, he would not be worried if Kuami Eugene classifies his songs as Kuami Eugene Highlife but the majority of his songs cannot be categorized as Highlife.



He added Afro songs are disturbing our highlife songs and even in awards schemes, organizers put highlife songs and Afro songs together in the same category.