Kuami Eugene is right, artistes fake love – Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has supported Kuami Eugene after he wailed about the lack of support among musicians in the country.
The ‘Open Gate’ composer unleashed his anger in a live video over the persistent attitudes of his colleagues which are not helping the music fraternity.
He said most of them won’t extend a helping hand of sharing songs or albums of other musicians.
This, he say is not a positive act which will foster unity and enhance the progress of the industry.
Reacting to Eugene’s assertion, Sista Afia in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net said the former was right.
she reiterated that musicians in the country only pretend to love themselves.
She believes they will be a greater force if they keep their love for each other real.
“Kuami Eugene is right with the way we fake-love ourselves in the industry. We all victims to this but I believe if we start keeping it real with ourselves, we will be mightier than we are,” Sista Afia wrote on Twitter.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- ‘Son of Africa’ album will establish me on the continent – Kuami Eugene
- Kuami Eugene stole my lyrics for his Open Gate song - Anamon
- Kuami Eugene speaks on Gaming Commission, FDA ban on celebrities
- I’m ready to do a campaign song for Akufo-Addo if he requests – Kuami Eugene
- My new hairstyle was inspired by the coronavirus lockdown – Kuami Eugene reveals
- Read all related articles