Kuami Eugene is rude, Lynx Entertainment must work on him - Entertainment critic

Musician, Kuami Eugene

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah has advised the management of Kuami Eugene-Lynx Entertainment to groom their artiste on how to communicate effectively.

He opines that the musician lacks good communication skills as compared to KiDi.



He was responding to the brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and Guru over a collaboration.



He told host of Rainbow Entertainment, DJ Slash that Kuami Eugene should be checked because his communication is poor and could affect his brand.



He said although the musician sings about love, his character sounds rude.



Kuami Eugene, in a recent outburst, stated that Guru could go around disrespecting the owner of the record label he is signed to and turn around to ask for a feature from him.

Guru after sighting the comments in a post made by Ameyaw Debrah replied to the 2020 VGMA artiste of the year on Facebook.



He told Kuami Eugene that he has been in the industry for the past 13 years and has released hits upon hits. He recalled how he gives an average of 4 hit songs each year since he came to the limelight.



Reacting to the brouhaha, Chris Tsormanah asked the two to pull the breaks and end the issue.



He added that although there was wisdom in what Kuami Eugene said, the way he went about it was not the best.



