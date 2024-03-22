Kuami Eugene looked cheerful when I visited him at the hospital – Hajia Police

Ghanaian singer and record producer, Kuami Eugene

Celebrity police officer cum musician, Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed popularly known as 'Hajia Police', has disclosed her observations after she visited Kuami Eugene, who is currently recovering from a tragic motor accident.

According to her, the highlife singer looked cheerful when she paid him a visit at the hospital.



“As for Kuami Eugene I personally paid him a visit at the hospital and he’s doing very well and looking very cheerful after the accident,” she said on Cape Coast’s Property FM.



Touching on some of the findings from the accident scene, she said it was clear that the driver of the vehicle failed to do the right thing at some point.

“At first, I can’t say a lot about what happened, and besides the case is under investigation so we can’t say much. But when you visit the scene where the accident happened you can see that someone didn’t do what’s expected of them.



“Someone didn’t do what is expected of a driver to do and ensure road safety, so it’s clear that someone made a certain mistake on the road.



She added, “The case is still under investigation but as a driver when your vehicle develops a fault on the road and becomes disabled there are a lot of things you need to do.”