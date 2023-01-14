Kuami Eugene not at my level - Boy Octave

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian beat maker cum-musician, Boy Octave, has shot down assertions that he sounds like award-winning musician Kwami Eugene.

The musician who has released his first single, ‘Medulla’, said it would be an insult for anyone to compare him to Kwami Eugene or claim he is copying his style.



Originally known as Eugene Amponsem Boakye, the musician said the only similarity between him and Kwami Eugene is that they are both called Eugene but have different musical talents.



Boy Octave told DJ Slash, host of Away Bus on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, that, when he discovered his musical talent and making beats, Kwami was still in school and was nowhere near music.

After performing his Medulla song, the host asked if he would agree if he was told he sounded like Kwami Eugene.



The musician quickly responded, claiming that he should not be compared to Kwami Eugene.



“How can you compare Kwami Eugene to me? I’m not imitating Kwami Eugene. I don’t sound anything like him. I am a one-of-a-kind musician. Kwami Eugene was in school when I first discovered my talent for music. Kwami Eugene is not on the same level as me. I’m a beatmaker, and I know he’s a beatmaker as well, but the beats I play are far superior to his. I’ve been working with musicians for many years. Kwami Eugene knew nothing about making beats when I first started playing them. Kwami Eugene was in school when I discovered I could start singing in front of people.”