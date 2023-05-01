Kuami Eugene on how winning VGMA Artiste of the Year changed his life

Singer, Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has disclosed that winning the 'Artiste of the Year' in 2020 catapulted his music career to the next level and also paved the way for him to sign two of his biggest ambassadorial deals.

Kuami, in the year 2020, was crowned the overall winner at the Ghana Music Awards, beating the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton, and others.



The hitmaker who emerged from a reality television show has acknowledged some benefits of winning the most coveted title in Ghana's music industry.



"It was through Artiste of the Year that I got the deal with Adonko Next Level; I signed with Itel; I even did something with Stanbic Bank, and so it helps.



"It pushed my brand to another level," he revealed in an interview on the Delay Show in April 2023.



Looking back at his growth and achievements in the last 7 years, Kuami Eugene mentioned that he has 'evolved' but his persona hasn't changed.

"I have changed a lot, I used to have the 'Fadama boy' in me more back then. Previously, I was quick to hit back at anyone who comes at me but now, I had to learn how to let things go. I've become a little bit sober, but my persona is the same.











