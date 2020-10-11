Kuami Eugene releases new album ‘Son of Africa’

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Kuami Eugene, has finally released his 'Son of Africa' album.

The album which was released on Friday, October 9, has 14 solid bangers that featured both Ghanaian and international artistes.



Those featured include Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Obaapa Christy, Samini, Prince Bright, DJ Mensah, Nigeria’s Zlatan and Falz and Eddy Kenzo from Uganda.



The album was produced by Richie Mensah, Wilis Beatz and Kuami Eugene himself.



Son of Africa is already making waves on all online and social media platforms as fans are already in love with the album and trooping in congratulatory messages to Kwame Eugene after the release.

Kuami Eugene told fans in a tweet, "I can never thank you enough for the love you have all shown me. Your effort to helping me make this beautiful album possible is highly appreciated".



His few years in the music industry seems to be good years as he bagged several nominations and awards including the Artiste of the year 2020 from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, New Artiste Awards in 2018 from the Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards UK, Highlife artiste of the year, producer of the year, album of the year among others.



This is the second album he has released after releasing his debut album ‘Rockstar’ in December 2018.



Kuami Eugene is a signee of Lynx Entertainment and has released numerous songs since the onset of his career in the music industry.