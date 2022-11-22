Kuami Eugene releases new single titled ‘I Feel Nice’

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: GNA
Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer Eugene Kwame Marfo stagged named Kuami Eugene, has released a new single dubbed “I Feel Nice”.
The song was produced by MOG Beatz features Group Chart, his new record label Empire.
This song is the third single of EMPIRE’s compilation album ‘Where We Came From (Volume 1)’ that highlights African Music and Culture.
According to him, his house-help was a backing vocalist to the song, which makes it more soothing and enjoyable to his fans.
Kuami Eugene’s recent track ‘single’ has made waves in the music industry with millions of listeners applauding the young talented musician for his hard work towards music.
