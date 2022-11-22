0
Menu
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene releases new single titled ‘I Feel Nice’

Kuami Eugene 22n.png Kuami Eugene

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer Eugene Kwame Marfo stagged named Kuami Eugene, has released a new single dubbed “I Feel Nice”.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz features Group Chart, his new record label Empire.

This song is the third single of EMPIRE’s compilation album ‘Where We Came From (Volume 1)’ that highlights African Music and Culture.

According to him, his house-help was a backing vocalist to the song, which makes it more soothing and enjoyable to his fans.

Kuami Eugene’s recent track ‘single’ has made waves in the music industry with millions of listeners applauding the young talented musician for his hard work towards music.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: