Kuami Eugene reveals reason for his success

Kuami Eugene is the reigning VGMA Artist of the Year

Award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene has asserted that even before breaking through into mainstream music, he had always prepared ahead to enjoy his success.

In an interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9 FM he said, “When I was younger, I used to sleep in my mother’s kitchen because my room was close to the kitchen. I’ll wake up at dawn to write songs and make beats there” he said.



The reigning artiste of the year also said that he believes that there is time for everything that is why he took his time to work hard to this point. He also said, ” I prepare for every opportunity that might come my way”.



He revealed that even before he was signed to Lynx, he had already recorded some of his monster hits released with the label. “When Richie signed me, I already had most of my songs on a pen drive. I already even have the chorus of most of the songs I am featured on. I just go through my chorus and pick one that fits into the song”.



Answering questions on the sudden rise to fame and his advice to the up and coming artistes, he reiterated, “It is just hard work and I prepare myself for every opportunity that comes my way”.

The musician citing one of such examples of preparing for opportunities revealed that after doing the song for the Adonko Next Level energy drink, he foresaw that Itel will make a similar demand and recorded a song for them too. “Not long after recording the song, Itel came and asked me for a song and I gave it to them”.



He made it known that the reason why almost everyone from the young to old is able to relate with his music is that he targets his audience and puts in the work. “When everyone is sleeping, I am busily working”.



Kuami Eugene is out with a new album titled Son of Africa which he wishes to be a piece that will carry the whole of Africa.