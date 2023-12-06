Kuami Eugene's house help and mother are pushing someone’s agenda – Oboy Siki

Mary, Oboy Siki and Kuami Eugene

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding popular Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene and his former housekeeper, Mary.

In Mary’s two batches of viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



In some of the instances, she claimed to have collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.



Mary’s mother also backed the allegations and stated that her daughter returned from Kuami Eugene’s residence with a strange illness that led to her falling into a coma, among others.



This situation has since stirred reactions from Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Asantewaa, Sally Mann, among others.



However, joining in the ongoing discussion, Oboy Siki in a conversation with GHPage TV has commended Kuami Eugene for his calm composure so far.

He firmly believes that there are some masked persons behind Mary and her mother’s conduct.



“Kuami Eugene did well by not involving himself sexually with the girl. He should not come out to comment on the matter and leave her. Looking at the way the mother came out to comment and was defending her daughter. I know that someone was backing them. The mother should rather have scolded her daughter and gone to beg Kuami Eugene for forgiveness. They wanted to cash out using his name with the interviews they’ve been granting,” he emphasized.



Oboy Siki, nonetheless, accused Kuami Eugene of being "cheap", adding that he should have hired a professional housekeeper.



“Honestly, I like Kuami Eugene, but he is a cheap boy, he shouldn’t have gone to pick just any lady to his house. He should have gone for a trustworthy lady, like his girlfriend or he should have gone for someone who has graduated and has been trained. That househelp did not deserve his kitchen,” he stated.



