Kuami Eugene’s new song under his new management is not as good as his old songs — Mr. Sammy

Ghanaian movie director, Mr. Sammy has said that highlife artiste Kuami Eugene’s songs are not good enough since he signed for the new record label.

He revealed that since Kuami Eugene joined Empire record label, the songs he has released are beneath the standard of music he used to produce hence the need for the artiste to be cautious.



Speaking in an interview with Power FM, Mr. Sammy called on Kuami Eugene and his management team to take note of the slump in music quality and work on it to avoid tarnishing his image in the music industry.



“Recently we all know the deal he [Kuami Eugene] signed with Empire [record label]. To me, Kuami Eugene’s writing and style of music are changing. He should better realized it earlier. If he does not take care, the kind of market that he has [will be affected],” he said.



“Sarkodie has been very consistent, it is not anything that anytime we are mentioning artiste in Ghana here, you cannot take his name out because he has been consistent with his music. Regardless of whoever he collaborates with, he wants to remain the same.”



He further stated “I see that Kuami Eugene whether the influence is coming from his record label, the kind of hit songs he has produced as an artiste, since he signed for this record label [Empire], his songs are changing.

“If you compare his recent songs to his old songs, some would say there has been a change. In this creative industry, you have to be true to your original creation within you,” said Mr. Sammy.



