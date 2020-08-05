Music

Kuami Eugene set to release star studded video for ‘Open Gate’ on August 7

Kuami Eugene's ‘Son of Africa’ album cover

Multiple-award winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene is set to release a single off his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Son of Africa’ titled ‘Open Gate’.

Open Gate is the first official single release announcement made, after Son of Africa was scheduled for release on October 9, 2020.



The upcoming video for Open Gate was directed by Rex and has a star-studded cast including Nana Aba Anamoah, Clemento Suarez and skit-comic MadeinGhana.



From indication ‘Open Gate’ is likely to be an afro-beats jam and its announcement has excited fans who have been asking Kuami for new music theses past months.



Artists such as Adina Thembi and Liberia’s CIC have all shown excitement on social media, with regards to Kuami Eugene’s next single.

The Lynx Entertainment signee released his debut ‘Rockstar’ album in 2018 with songs like ‘Angela’, ‘Wish me well’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Walaahi’ and ‘No More’ featuring Sarkodie together with their videos.



Kuami Eugene is touted as one of the most promising talents in Ghana’s entertainment industry.





