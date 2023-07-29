Kuami Eugene shares photo of on-flight meeting with Samira Bawumia

Kuami Eugene and Samira Bawumia

Ghanaian artiste, Kuami Eugene, and the vice president’s wife, Samira Bawumia have been captured together on a flight in a recent photo that has gone viral.

The photo captures the musician sitting next to the Second Lady and looking into a camera.



Kuami Eugene shared the photo on his Instagram account with the caption "Serene time with the second lady."



Although the destination of their flight remains undisclosed, some reports suggest they may be headed to the AW Sports Summit 2022, a prestigious event taking place in Accra from July 28th to 30th.



This summit serves as a prominent gathering for African sports leaders and stakeholders.





