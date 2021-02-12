Kuami Eugene should apologize to Guru – Patapaa

Musician, Patapaa

Ghanaian Hiplife musician and songwriter Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa has advised colleague musician, Kuami Eugene to make peace with Ghanaian rapper Guru.

He made this assertion based on the recent events where Kuami Eugene is said to have shown gross disrespect to NKZ boss Guru.



Talking to Dr Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, he said, “Guru is not an underground artiste. He was in the industry way before Kuami Eugene started doing music. If he has an issue with your boss Richie, that is none of your business as Kuami Eugene. Kuami Eugene went too far this time round”.



Patapaa believes the only way the friction between Guru and Kuami Eugene can be resolved is by the latter coming out to apologize to Guru. “Eugene has really disrespected Guru”, he shared.

“If he didn’t want to do the song, he could have just mentioned it to him personally and not via social media”.



Patapaa added, “Kuami Eugene has over the years gathered a lot of respect from the young and old and if care is not taken, this can ruin his career and fan base. It will send a different message across to his fans”.



He believes that apologizing will take nothing from him and even cause people to love him more. “Immediately he apologizes, the issue automatically becomes null and void”, he added.