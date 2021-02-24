Kuami Eugene still threw shades after my peace talk with Richie - Guru

Guru has stated that he was pushed to release the ‘Who Born Dog’ song after he spoke with Richie Mensah via phone call on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program.

In the heat of his issue with Kuami Eugene, Guru and the CEO of Lynx Entertainment settled their differences when he appeared on UTV some weeks ago.



However, Guru told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that he was infuriated after he saw a comment made by Kuami Eugene after he closed from the program at UTV.



According to him, the Lynx Entertainment artiste in a live video on Instagram ridiculed him that his time has passed, making an example with other musicians.



Guru pointed out that he became furious after he heard the young musician’s statement that he was going to watch UTV if there’s a fight going on.



After waiting for some days without hearing or seeing any statement from Lynx Entertainment to condemn Kuami’s action, he made up his mind to drop the diss song.

Guru revealed he even edited some portions of the song before it was released.



He was shocked about how Kuami Eugene thinks he is on top of everybody.



Watch the full interview below



