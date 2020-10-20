Kuami Eugene stole my lyrics for his Open Gate song - Anamon

Musician, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Raphael Essien, known in the showbiz as Anamon has given Kuami Eugene to resolve what he (Anamon) has termed as stealing of his intellectual property or face legal action.

The musician says the 2020 Artiste of the Year stole portions of his 2012 ‘Ashawo’ track.



Speaking on drone news on the Away Bus show, the musician said Kuami Eugene should have contacted him before using the lyrics.



He claims to have registered the ‘wele, sebe and kontomire’ part of Kuami Eugene’s hit ‘Open Gate’ song.

He described Kuami Eugene as disrespectful adding, “if he is respectful, he would have called and asked permission from me before using the words. I spent several amounts of money on the song. I registered the words and the terms at the Copyright office”.



He said he would go to court and demand for damages if the management if the musician fails to come to the table and address the issue.