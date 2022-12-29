0
Kuami Eugene stuns music-lovers at 2022 Afrochella

KUAMI EUGENE AFROCHELLA Kuami Eugene captured on stage

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, gave patrons of the 2022 Afrochella a performance that has left many of them applauding him for getting them entertained.

The performer, who, in 2022, released back-to-back hit songs, proved his showstopping prowess when he performed some of those songs, including "Take Away," "Bunker," and "Where the Party Dey,” while wearing a long-sleeved brown blouse, shorts, matching white socks, and white sneakers.

Surprisingly, after serenading the crowd with over seven of his great songs, the musician brought on stage some vivacious dancers when it appeared to the music-lovers that he was almost through with his performance.

He then joined the dancers in a brief dance synchronization.

It will be recalled in October, Kuami Eugene shared a post on Twitter that had numerous netizens confounded about whether the artiste was still with Lynx Entertainment or if he had part ways with them.

Talking on 3Music, the 'Angela' artiste praised Lynx for being one of the most amazing labels before he clarified the reason behind his post.

As per Eugene, he composed some songs that were dear to his heart but then, some of them got trashed by the label.

“Being with a Record Label, I mean Lynx is the best, you can see from the track records that it's the best. Being with a record label is not like being alone, because as an individual or young person, as a gifted person you would want to make decisions for yourself sometimes.

“I mean, there have been many situations where the label has asked me to put an album together. I will put the album together, they will end up selecting what is good for me. Maybe I have some favourite song I think I wrote for probably for my mum or for somebody special and they always take it out like that it hurts,” he said.

ADA/EA

