Kuami Eugene takes a subtle swipe at Guru after diss song

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has taken a subtle swipe at Guru after the rapper released a diss song for him on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Guru took his beef with the Artiste of the Year to a whole new level releasing a debut diss song titled ‘Who Born Dog’ for Kuami Eugene and his boss, Richie Mensah.



The banter between Guru and members of Lynx Entertainment comes barely a week after the rapper penned down a statement that he could produce a hit song without featuring Kuami Eugene.



Lynx Entertainment signee had previously claimed that there was no way he was going to have a song with Guru because the rapper had disrespected Richie Mensah.



Richie Mensah, who subsequently released a statement in support of Kuami Eugene claimed that he “personally has no problem with Guru" and wouldn’t “waste my time on petty squabbling”.



However, in a new song released by Guru, the rapper fired shots directed at both Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah. According to him, he is focused on running down the entire Lynx Entertainment.

The rapper even went ahead to describe the ‘Wish me well’ hitmaker as a pornography addict who has an awful taste of fashion.



But in a sharp rebuttal from Kuami Eugene, the highlife musician committed the battle into God’s hands quoting a verse from the scriptures, Psalm 34:21.



The self-acclaimed Africa 1’ singer wrote, “For evil shall slay the wicked, and those who hate peace will be condemned. Let me hear Amen.”





The banter between the two parties does not look like ending very soon and GhanaWeb will keep readers updated on new developments.